Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, March 7?







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? There is no denying that we’ve had a fantastic run of episodes. It’s certainly enough to make you want more, but are we going to get more anytime soon?

Well, this is where we have to morph ourselves into a different position … one where we are the bearer of bad news. Unfortunately, there is no new episode of the late-night show on this week, as we are now in the midst of a three-week hiatus that will stretch for most of the month of March. Given that we’ve had five straight new episodes (an incredibly long run for this particular show), we can’t say that we’re stunned to have a long hiatus now. This gives the entire cast a chance to recharge a little bit; there are still more episodes to come, so this is just a small little break in the action.

During the most-recent episode of the series (hosted by Nick Jonas), it was officially revealed that Maya Rudolph would be hosting SNL when it returns to the air on March 27. Not only that, but the former cast member will be joined by musical guest Jack Harlow! There is a lot to look forward to with this episode, especially given all of the screen time that Maya has had already this season impersonating Vice President Kamala Harris. It’s a foregone conclusion that she will be featured here, but some other classic characters could turn up, as well.

By the time this episode airs, we’ve got a good feeling that we’ll hear a little bit more about some other upcoming hosts in April … or at least we hope so. We like to have multiple hosts to look forward to!

