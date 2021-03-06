American Gods season 3 episode 8 spoilers: Learning to let go







American Gods season 3 episode 8 looks to be a story about a number of different things — so what’s at the forefront? In a lot of ways, it sounds like it’s the past — which is pretty counterintuitive for a show that is otherwise trying to push things forward.

So how do these two timelines intersect? In some ways, it all depends on the setting. For Salim, for example, he will find himself at the most unusual party in this episode, one that bucks almost all of his preconceived notions. Meanwhile, Technical Boy has to find a way to escape himself, which is not the easiest thing to do when you spend so much time living in your own head.

For a few more details now as to what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full American Gods season 3 episode 8 synopsis below:

Laura and Salim’s quest forces them outside of their comfort zones as they learn to let go of their pasts. Trapped in a perilous situation, Shadow is surprised by a new side of Wednesday, while Technical Boy attempts to escape the prison of his own mind.

This episode is entitled “The Rapture of Burning,” and when you look at how many episodes are actually left in this season, it’s pretty clear that there are a lot of metaphorical boxes that need to be checked off before we get to the finale. There are only three weeks left! We still don’t know what the future is going to hold with this show, and that within itself poses all sorts of significant questions. How will there be all that much in the way of resolution in the finale? This episode is going to need to start building towards it.

