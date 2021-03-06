When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 3 video: Elizabeth’s indecision







As we prepare for When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 3 this weekend, there are more questions ahead when it comes to Elizabeth’s love life.

On this past episode, we did see Nathan profess his love to Erin Krakow’s character — however, we don’t think that he got the response that he was looking for. Instead, Elizabeth has seemingly stepped away — we don’t take this as a sign that Nathan no longer has any hope, but it’s going to take some time for her to figure things out.

In the sneak peek below, Elizabeth also confirms that she isn’t guaranteeing anything when it comes to Lucas, either. There may be feelings there, but there may also be feelings there for Nathan. This isn’t just about feelings; it’s about who she can see a future with.

Do we know that a decision is coming this season? It sure looks that way, but we also don’t think that the writers are angling to rush anything too much here. We also don’t think that Elizabeth makes a firm commitment to either one of them only to have to walk that back later. She wants to do everything in her power to make the right choice.

Unfortunately, we’re not sure how much time this episode is going to afford these characters to think about romance — at least early on. Based on some of the details we’re getting right now, the bulk of this story is going to revolve around a geyser erupting at the oil rig, and the subsequent struggle to try to ensure that there is no sweeping damage after the fact. Let’s just say that all of Hope Valley is going to have to band together to make sure there is no further damage.

