Blue Bloods season 11 episode 9 promo: Is Baez getting arrested?







Blue Bloods season 11 episode 9 is slated to premiere on CBS this Friday, and we don’t have to tell you in advance how we’re feeling about this episode. We’re nervous. To be specific, we’re nervous for Maria Baez and what is going to be coming her way over the course of “For Whom the Bell Tolls.”

In the promo below, you can see at the least the beginning of what is going to be a perilous situation for the character. A dead body is discovered on Baez’s property, and as it turns out, it’s someone she has a connection with. Is it a romantic partner? Danny asks if the two of them were intimate, and you can see her surprise at being asked that in the first place. We think that Donnie Wahlberg’s character isn’t trying to be intrusive; this is just a part of the job and unfortunately for him, a kinder touch has not always been in his skill set.

Regardless of however Danny approaches this case, one thing still remains the same: He doesn’t believe as though Baez is guilty of anything. With that in mind, he’ll do whatever he can to help her out, even if he’s facing particularly high stakes along the way. Over the course of this episode, we’ll see precisely how things play out with Danny working to try and clear her name — probably with the help of some other familiar faces as well.

Because Baez is so personally connected to this case, though, we have a hard time thinking that she is going to be able to directly help out in any official capacity. This could slow Danny down to a certain extent, but he’s a good cop. We’re sure that he’ll find a way to figure things out.

