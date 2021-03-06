Shameless season 11 episode 7 spoilers: The ‘sell the house’ debate







Shameless season 11 episode 7 is poised to arrive on Showtime in just over 24 hours — we’ve waited a pretty long time in order to see it! This is the first of several consecutive episodes that are set to air on the network and there are a few stories that will be center stage.

What’s one of the big ones? Think in terms of whether or not the Gallagher family will sell their signature home. We know that this is something that Lip pushed for at the end of episode 6, and he brings this back up in a new sneak peek over here.

So how does this go over with everyone else in the Gallagher family? We feel like we can describe the reaction in two words: “Not great.” In particular, Debbie seems the most upset about it, and we would understand why everyone would be: These kids grew up there. It’s a place that they have a ton of memories, and for a lot of them, it’s probably preferable to be in a place that they own than having to go off and rent somewhere else. Then you have characters like Liam, and you have to wonder what in the world would happen with him if the house got sold. Who would he live with?

If there is one advantage for all of the Gallaghers leaving the house, it’s simply this: Getting away from Frank. The problem with this now is that with Frank being diagnosed with alcoholic dementia, there could be a sense of guilt that comes with trying to throw him out. We don’t know if they will want to do that at this point.

We’re not sure that we’ll see this storyline wrapped up anytime soon … but we do hope there is at least some evolution in this episode.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Shameless and some of the story to come

What do you want to see coming the most on Shameless season 11 episode 7?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do watch that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







