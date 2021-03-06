The Flash season 7 episode 4 spoilers: Abra Kadabra returns!







The Flash season 7 episode 4 is entitled “Central City Strong,” and it could represent something of a sea change for the CW series. This could be the first episode on the other side of the Eva – Mirror Master story, and with that, more than likely we’ll be moving on to some other villains.

In this case, that means the return of a certain foe from the future in Abra Kadabra! Coming off of a stint on MacGyver this week, David Dastmalchian is reprising his role on The Flash — he’s a fascinating villain who, at least pre-Crisis, knew quite a bit about what the world would be like. Who knows precisely what he’ll look and feel like this time around?

ABRA KADABRA RETURNS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) must deal with Abra Kadabra’s (guest star David Dastmalchian) sudden return to Central City. The villain is back with a vengeance and a score to settle. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) deals with a tricky situation and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) suspects something is off with Frost. Iris (Candice Patton) is forced to look at a dark moment in her past. Jeff Byrd directed the episode with story by Kristen Kim and teleplay by Joshua V. Gilbert & Jeff Hersh (#704). Original airdate 3/23/2021.

We know that one of the bigger villains coming up with be Godspeed — the real version of him this time. We don’t expect Abra Kadabra to be one who is around for some huge stint of episodes. He almost feels more designed to set the stage for what the next “graphic novel” (or season within a season) will look like. It feels like we’ll get at least a couple of those this season, and we hope that one of them could match the awesomeness of what we got with Bloodwork in particular.

