Pose season 3 will be final season on FX, EP confirms







Today, FX announced some news that is truly bittersweet — there won’t be any more Pose after we get through season 3.

In a new post on Twitter, show co-creator / executive producer Steven Canals confirmed the news, noting that it was a creative decision to end the show at this point. They had a chance to tell the full story that they wanted to, and he is incredibly grateful to be able to represent the LGBTQ+ community in such a bold and profound way.

Pose was an ambitious project from the start, given that you were telling a historical drama about the New York ballroom community — something that a lot of viewers probably knew very little about before watching. There were also some high expectations from the get-go given that Ryan Murphy shows often tend to be big hits. The live ratings for the series were never spectacular, but the show performed enormously well in DVR viewings, streams, and social-media traffic. It also garnered a ton of critical acclaim, especially for star Billy Porter.

With Pose off the air, it’s clear that there is an enormous void that will need to be filled by other programs — hopefully, there are others out there that can show the struggles and triumphs of this community in such a real and powerful light.

To go along with the final-season news, we also have a firm premiere date — May 2. if this is truly the end, it makes sense that they would want to present it in as positive a light as possible.

Hey Pose fam! We made the decision to end @PoseOnFX after 3 seasons because we reached the intended ending of our story. This experience has been life changing. THANK YOU is too small a word. And yet, it’s what is in my heart. Hope to see you in May 2nd when we debut. #PoseFX pic.twitter.com/P9fMZfrS06 — Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) March 5, 2021

