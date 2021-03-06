The Blacklist season 8 episode 10 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Dr. Laken Perillos’







Next week on The Blacklist season 8 episode 10, you’re going to have a chance to meet “Dr. Laken Perillos” — and also experience a lot of chaos.

Tonight, Neville Townsend decided that he’d had enough of Reddington and his apparent lies — he’s spent all of this time holding Katarina Rostova responsible for what happened to his family, but now Liz has brought him proof that it was really Reddington, that he is N-13. Is that true? We’d argue that it may be, but we’d also note that N-13 may not serve the precise role that Neville thinks.

Episode 10 is going to be Neville’s chance to get vengeance — or at least what he thinks is vengeance. The synopsis below gives you a little bit more information on what you could see:

03/12/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Red and Dembe land in peril when Townsend deploys a torture specialist who uses unorthodox methods to interrogate her victims. TV-14

For those who have not heard the news, Dr. Perillos is going to be said torture specialist, and she will be played by none other than Orange Is the New Black alum Laverne Cox. This should be a fun role! We’re also hoping it’s an episode that we get some more information from — this is going to be the final episode before a hiatus, so it would be nice if we have a little bit more content about Reddington’s past to chew on for however long the show is gone.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 8 episode 10?

