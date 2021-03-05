The Blacklist season 8 episode 9 spoilers: Final ‘The Cyranoid’ hopes







Tonight marks The Blacklist season 8 episode 9, and all signs point to this being one of the craziest episodes that we’ve seen in a good while. The title here is “The Cyranoid,” and doppelgangers could be the name of the game here.

If you’ve seen some of the previews that are out there for this episode already, then you have at least a partial sense of what to expect from this episode. Reddington is desperate to find Liz, and will do anything that he can in order to make that happen. Meanwhile, Liz wants to do everything that she can in order to stay away. She is dead-set on doing whatever she can in order to ensure that Reddington is eradicated from this earth, whether that means taking away his empire or eventually killing him.

So what is that going to entail over the course of this episode? The promos have shown a woman who looks very much like Liz, but there is a chance this person is a fake. Regardless of if the real Liz interacts with James Spader’s character or not in this hour, we think there’s a reasonably good chance that we will feel her impact tonight.

Also, with the idea of doppelgangers entering the mix tonight, it’s only inevitable that we start asking about them in the context of other people we’ve also seen over the years. We’re going to be going on a hiatus before too long here, so we’re expecting that this is an episode where some big events are going to transpire. As a matter of fact, this is what we’re crossing our fingers for.

