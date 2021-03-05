Blue Bloods season 11 episode 8 sneak peek: Does Erin feel overlooked?







Tonight’s Blue Bloods season 11 episode 8 is right around the corner, and it feels like there are a lot of interesting topics that will be discussed throughout.

For some more thoughts on that subject, all you have to do is look at the sneak peek below! This is where Frank Reagan comes in with a very pointed question for his daughter Erin: Does she feel overlooked? Remember that she was not chosen for the District Attorney job, despite it looking as though she was going to get it previously. She’s clearly accomplished and experienced enough to do this job, though it does not seem as though that mattered all that much. She instead has to deal with some issues facing her in the present.

While we think Erin is bothered by not getting the job, she’s bothered even more by the fact that the new DA is shadowing her; only only that, but she’s asking all sorts of questions about the way the Reagans do their business. She doesn’t appreciate their somewhat-loose relationship with the rules, and she seems skeptical of almost every single thing that they do.

The Reagans aren’t perfect — very few families are. Yet, we know that they all act with the best of intentions, whether it be Frank, Erin, Jamie, or Danny. Erin may try to convince her new boss of this, but we don’t think it’s as easy as just saying a few words and hope that she’s understood. Instead, this feels more like a situation where she’s going to have to prove it over time with her actions.

Can Frank make Erin feel any better about the situation? Maybe. If nothing else, it at least gives her a sounding board.

