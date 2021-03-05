Supergirl season 6 premiere date revealed, will replace Superman & Lois







After a rather long wait, you no longer have to wonder when Supergirl season 6 is going to premiere on The CW. It’ll actually be here quite soon!

Today, the network confirmed that the final season is going to premiere on Tuesday, March 30 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, following a new episode of The Flash. While Superman & Lois is currently airing new episodes at that time, it will be going on a short hiatus a little bit later this spring. Supergirl will air for a stretch of time there, and then Superman & Lois will take back over. Eventually, you will see Supergirl return with the remainder of its season this summer. Just in case you were wondering whether or not The CW was going to program hard this summer, you now have an official answer.

Ultimately, the final season of Supergirl has a lot that it needs to accomplish. Not only do we need to see how Kara Danvers continues to keep National City safe, but also what comes of many of the other supporting characters who have populated this world over the years. Think in terms of Brainy, Alex, Nia, and so many others. Maybe some of these characters can turn up elsewhere in the Arrowverse down the road, but that remains to be seen.

We imagine that in the weeks to come, some more details on Supergirl season 6 are going to be revealed. Because of everything else that has been going on in the world of the Arrowverse as of late, it feels like there hasn’t been all that much said about Melissa Benoist and the rest of the cast. That air of mystery could actually help to throw viewers for a loop, which is something we very much hope transpires over the course of the year.

