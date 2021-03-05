Big Brother Canada 9: Was Julie Vu first houseguest evicted?







Tonight’s Big Brother Canada 9 episode 2 was obviously important for a number of different reasons. After all, it marks the first eviction! Team Defender lost the first challenge, and that meant Jedson, Latoya, Josh, Julie, Rohan, and Breydon are on thin ice. (Kiefer, as Team Captain, is safe for the time being.)

Early on in the episode, it was pretty clear that Josh could be a target — that’s at least what Julie and Breydon were contemplating. (Later, these two formed an alliance called The Dolls with Austin on Team Destiny.)

Yet, over the course of this hour, we saw everything flip and flop all over the place — some of the members of Team Destiny wanted to get rid of Julie, knowing that she could be dangerous in the long-term. Meanwhile, Josh ended up telling Julie that Latoya was going after her … which as you would imagine, created a wide array of problems of its own. It felt like one of Josh, Julie, or Latoya would be leaving, but it was hard to know for certain given how little footage we saw.

Now, let’s get to some of the votes. The moment that we saw Austin vote to evict Julie, we feared that she was going to be going out of the game — and that it was going to (probably) be unanimous. Julie voted for Josh, and so did Victoria! Oddly, Breydon didn’t vote to keep her … so maybe this was a hinky vote?

