Lucifer season 6 filming update: Another sign the end is near

In a new post on Twitter (see below), co-showrunner Joe Henderson confirmed that this week marked the second-to-last table read to date for the Tom Ellis series, meaning that we’re very much close to the final episode starting up production. This is not going to be an easy show for us to say goodbye to as a viewer, and that has to be increased exponentially by those who work on it. This show is their home away from home, and they’ve all gone through so much in between the initial cancellation, Netflix stepping in after season 3, and the original thought that season 5 would be the end before another batch of episodes was granted. Add to all of this the global health crisis, and you have all the more complicated an experience.

Of course, through all of this we are all collectively waiting to see when the second half of season 5 is going to premiere. Without a doubt that has been a long and arduous wait, but we want to believe that Netflix will give us something soon! the aforementioned health crisis is probably one of the reasons why they’ve held onto it for so long; they recognize that they have to stretch out some of their completed projects longer to make up for the months no filming was happening.

At the very least, let’s cross our fingers for a date announcement soon; a trailer or even a teaser could come after the fact.

Today was the second to last #Lucifer table read… ever… if we got that emotional today, I'm terrified of how much I'm going to cry at the last one… — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) March 3, 2021

