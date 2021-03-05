Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? Season 3 episode 6, 7 details!







Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we’re going to come with an answer to that question … and of course, news on what lies ahead for Danielle Rose Russell and the rest of the cast.

The first thing we should do here, though, is pass along the most unfortunate news that there is no new episode coming up tonight on the network. Instead, we’re going to be stuck waiting until next week, which is when the first of at least two episodes will be airing back to back. There’s a chance that we actually could get more than that in a row, but that’s not something that we can say for sure at the moment.

What we can go ahead and do, though, is indicate what lies ahead in these episodes! Thanks to the attached synopses, we know that throughout these episodes the Salvatore School is going to be in a state of relative peril, and of course, it will be up to the students and Alaric to try to find a way to rectify things.

Season 3 episode 6, “To Whom It May Concern” – WELCOME TO THE SALVATORE SCHOOL – After a sudden mass exodus of the school’s student body, Alaric (Matthew Davis) and the squad desperately try to recruit new students to keep the school afloat. Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) agrees to help Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) with the new student orientation. Josie (Kaylee Bryant) enjoys a fresh start on her first day at Mystic Falls High, while MG (Quincy Fouse) begins his semester of “no.” Chris Lee, Leo Howard and Ben Levin also star. Lauren Petzke directed the episode written by Thomas Brandon (#306). Original airdate 3/11/2021.

Season 3 episode 7, “Yup, It’s a Leprechaun, All Right” – IT’S YOUR LUCKY DAY – After the Salvatore School runs into some financial difficulties, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) suggests they hold their first fundraiser. While Alaric (Matthew Davis) attempts to work things out with the bank, he puts Kaleb (Chris Lee) in charge of overseeing the events at the school. Elsewhere, Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie) helps Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) cope with her emotions, while MG (Quincy Fouse) seeks help from Alyssa (guest star Olivia Liang). Finally, when a leprechaun shows up at the school, it might just be what they need to turn their luck around. Kaylee Bryant and Ben Levin also star. Tony Griffin directed the episode written by Penny Cox & Cynthia Adarkwa (#307). Original airdate 3/18/2021.

Who wants to bet that the leprechaun in the second episode turns out to be somehow destructive? One of the thing that we’ve learned through years of this show plus The Vampire Diaries is that very little is ever quite what it seems. We have a feeling that this is going to be a trend moving forward beyond just these two hours, as well.

