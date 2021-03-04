Floribama Shore season 4 episode 3 spoilers: A weather emergency!







Want to get a sense of where things are going on Floribama Shore season 4 episode 3 next week? Let’s just say that, for now, the Gus/Nilsa drama is going to continue. It’s clear that a lot of old wounds have already been opened this season, and that is going to cause some long-term trouble for a number of different reasons.

Take, for example, the simple fact that these people are all relatively isolated. This is not like past seasons, where there are multiple different venues the group can get away from each other and see other people. They are all stuck together in the same exact place, and we imagine that these two are going to have to work things out.

As for what else is coming up, be prepared for some “revelations,” but then also a weather situation that causes everyone to feel varying degrees of discomfort. For some more details, be sure to check out the full Floribama Shore season 4 episode 3 synopsis below:

Gus confronts Nilsa about cheating allegations from the past. Codi and Candace tell their parents that they’re getting hitched! A weather emergency leaves the southerners stranded in an unfamiliar environment, where a drinking game quickly goes south.

While the environment may be very-much different this go-around, rest assured that Floribama Shore is going to very much remain the same show. It’s going to be as weird and wild and funny as you remember … though you do have to remember along the way that these people are evolving. They aren’t going to be the same people now that they were a year ago; Jersey Shore itself serves as a pretty great blueprint for that.

