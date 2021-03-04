The Flash season 7 episode 2 promo: Is Cisco Ramon back?







The Flash season 7 episode 2 is heading onto The CW next week, and if you love Cisco, we come bearing good news!

In the promo below for “The Speed of Thought,” you can see Carlos Valdes’ character make a triumphant return to the world after a stretch of time in which he was MIA in Atlantis. This is something that we certainly felt this season needed, as this is a character who ties in very much to the show’s overall sense of nostalgia. We’re seven years in, but our favorite season still very much is the first. There was something so endearing about watching all of these people try to find their way in a new, hyper-chaotic environment.

Cisco is certainly coming back right when Barry needs him the most, as this episode is going to feature a further escalation of the conflict between Barry and Eva. Because of what she realized at the end of this past episode, the Mirror Master is no longer going to be anywhere near as interested in helping others. With that in mind, this version of the character could prove to be increasingly dangerous and we’re going to see things spiral out of control fast. This past of the story has an expiration date to it, so we do have a feeling that parts of this story are going to move rather quickly. They almost have to in order to get this show where it needs to be in the end.

For those wondering about Cisco’s frequent collaborator in Caitlin/Killer Frost, rest assured that they will be back before too long. We like to imagine that almost everyone of note in Team Flash will be needed in order to better help save the day.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Flash!

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Flash season 7 episode 2?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also stick around — there are some further updates ahead and you don’t want to miss them. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







