Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? Details on next two episodes







Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we'll take a closer look at that now that we are in the month of March.

The first thing worth noting here is that, despite previous reports, to the contrary, there is no new episode tonight. The firefighter drama, like every other show in the network’s Thursday-night lineup, was delayed until March 11. The one-week delay is likely due to a production shutdown that happened in March across most Los Angeles-based shows. That includes both Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy, which are of course the cornerstones of this lineup.

In order to better make this wait a little more tiresome, we are at least pleased to present now some of the first Station 19 season 4 details for both episode 6 and 7. These are episodes that will focus on a number of subjects, including the aftermath of the midseason cliffhanger and some dangerous rescues.

Season 4 episode 6, “Train in Vain” – Carina and DeLuca pursue Opal, the woman suspected of sex trafficking last seen in the “Grey’s Anatomy” winter finale. Meanwhile, Maya leaves Andy in charge for the yearly inspection, and Dean and Vic struggle to cope with the fallout Dean’s traumatic arrest on the return of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, MARCH 11 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Season 4 episode 7, “Learning to Fly” – The Station 19 crew is called to a cult gathering where they find their leader, Brother John, dancing on the roof and claiming he can fly. Meanwhile, Travis gets a surprise visit from his father, and Dean makes a difficult decision that could affect his career trajectory on an all-new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, MARCH 18 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DLSV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

