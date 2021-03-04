





Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? With this show being such a consistent staple of primetime TV, we’ll take episodes whenever we can get them.

Unfortunately, we are in a position now where we won’t be getting another one for a while. We know that there is a new story coming on April 1, and it’s poised to be a huge one — the crossover with new series Law & Order: Organized Crime. Not only that, but this episode will serve as the long-awaited reunion of Benson and Stabler! Christopher Meloni is finally returning to TV as his former SVU character, and we’re insanely curious to know what the first conversations will be between these two characters.

The promo below (if you haven’t seen it already) features Stabler calling out to Olivia while at a crime scene. Unfortunately, it doesn’t actually show the two characters within the same scene and we have to imagine that this is a deliberate move. NBC wants to save a lot of the good stuff for the two-hour event and why wouldn’t they? It’s clear that the anticipation levels are high.

We do feel like there will be at least one promo/trailer released before the crossover happens, and that is in addition to whatever synopsis the network decides to release in advance. We’d be surprised if there is more than this one crossover this season, but personally, we feel like this is something that NBC will try to pull off at least once a year if Organized Crime is renewed — think along the lines of what the One Chicago franchise does with giving us a big event to be excited about. (This year is obviously a little different due to the virus.)

