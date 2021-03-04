Is Jersey Shore Family Vacation new tonight on MTV? The season 4 future







Is Jersey Shore Family Vacation new tonight over on MTV? If you are desperately seeking an answer within this article, we’re happy to help!

Let’s kick things off here, though, with the bad news: The show is going to be on hiatus for a good while. Last week’s episode served as the midseason finale — technically, there is more of season 4 to come, but there is no specified date as to when it will premiere. As of right now MTV is transitioning over to Floribama Shore, which features a season similar in some ways to what we saw with Jersey Shore.

We’ll certainly come back with more news on a return date when one is officially announced — as for what we hope is coming, we imagine that the second part of the season could be spent discussing new family additions. Both Deena and Lauren are currently pregnant, and big milestones are the sort of thing that bring much of this family back together. We could also see the development of some relationships, plus also seeing if Angelina can really coexist long-term with Deena and also JWoww. They finally started to be on better terms as Angelina had her wedding re-do in the two-part midseason finale.

In general, the first half of season 4 didn’t actually give you a lot of the main cast members spending time together, given that some people arrived late to Las Vegas. We hope that could change a little bit in the second half of the season. We’ll always continue to hold out hope for a Snooki return at some point, but that is going to be something totally up to her. We thought for a while that Sammi could come back, but at this point four seasons removed, it doesn’t seem like that is going to happen.

