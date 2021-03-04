Big Brother Canada 9 episode 2 preview: Who could be evicted?







Tonight on Big Brother Canada 9 episode 2, an event is going to transpire that makes us truly sad. It’s the first eviction of the season! That means at least one person of this fantastic group will be gone before the live feeds again, and we have any chance at all in order to see what they’re like within the house.

So who is eligible to be sent out the door? For the sake of this article, we feel like it’s best to try and figure that out based on the possible candidates.

Have you watched our review yet for the Big Brother Canada 9 premiere? If not, watch that below! After the fact, remember to also subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube — that’s where we will have reviews, live-feed updates, and interviews with evicted houseguests.

The first thing worth noting is that with Team Destiny winning the first challenge, that means that Captain Tina is safe alongside Tychon, Tera, Kyle, Austin, Beth, and Victoria. On the flip side, Team Defender is in danger. While Captain Kiefer may be safe, Rohan, Josh, Latoya, Julie, Breydon, and Jedson are all in trouble.

What will be interesting to see is who will be on the outside looking in. For Team Defender, we feel like they’ll be incentivized to try and keep someone who can help them win in the future — it’s hard to imagine that Jedson will be the target, and Rohan did surprisingly well through much of yesterday’s competition. On the flip side, Team Destiny may try to get rid of a threat. In the end, though, if there’s a person in the house that doesn’t mesh with anyone, there is a chance that everyone just unites and get that person out. There is a good school of thought to doing that based on what we’ve seen so far.

We know that the eviction will air tonight, and we could see the beginnings of the first Head of Household Competition … though that is far from confirmed at the moment.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother Canada and when the live feeds come back

What do you think is going to happen on Big Brother Canada 9 episode 2?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to also stick around — there are some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







