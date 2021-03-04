Big Brother Canada 9: When will the live feeds begin?







When can you expect the live feeds to come online on Big Brother Canada 9 for the first time? Within this piece, we’ll be taking a look at that. Not only that, but we’ll look more towards what you can expect.

Here’s the bad news right now — if you came into tonight thinking that you would be getting feeds right away, prepare to be disappointed. Big Brother Canada tends to take a couple of days to get the feeds online, so we wouldn’t be shocked if you are left waiting until Thursday night in order to see them for the first time. This allows the houseguests a chance to familiar themselves with the house and the game.

For the time being, we’d wait until after the West-Coast airing on Thursday to see the feeds back — if that happens earlier, we’ll be sure to let you know. You can watch these feeds over on the show’s official site. While the feeds are down a lot for competitions and segments for the show, you can at least get a sense of some strategic moves and the day-to-day activities in the game. Sometimes, you do have to piece together a few different things to determine what happened during outages.

Of course, remember that the start time for the feeds is always subject to change: The information in here is based almost entirely on what we’ve seen from this show over the years. It’s a pretty good source to rely on, no?

What do you want to see on the Big Brother Canada 9 live feeds moving forward?

Once you check that out, stick around — there are more updates coming on what lies ahead.

