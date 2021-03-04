Magnum PI season 3 episode 10 sneak peek: Magnum’s many struggles







Magnum PI season 3 episode 10 is set to air on CBS tomorrow and within that, you’ll have a chance to see how Thomas handles a different sort of case. Let’s just say that it’s one where he doesn’t have a whole lot of help.

In the sneak peek below, Magnum notes to Rick and TC that Higgins is on vacation … and she is screening his calls. With that, he’s going to have to work more on his own to figure out how to take on his latest case. He’s searching for an Army Ranger by the name of Liam, someone who is consumed with survivor’s guilt after returning home from deployment. He tries to deduce which taxi he could have gotten into from the airport, and it’s something that could take a lot of time and effort to figure out.

Of course, this is work that Higgins could do via hacking in a much smaller amount of time, but Magnum may not have that option.

While this sneak peek is by and large lighthearted, the episode itself will speak to a much larger cause in active-duty military / veteran mental help and how to get support to those who need it the most. Given Magnum, TC, and Rick’s military history, this is a cause that is personal to all of them. Magnum PI as a show has always done its best to honor that, and this could prove to be the most emotional episode of the season. There will still be some lighthearted moments (they are woven into the fabric of what this show is), but be prepared for some powerful scenes before the hour (entitled “The Long Way Home”) comes to a close.

