SWAT season 4 episode 11 spoilers: A look towards ‘Positive Thinking’







Next week on SWAT season 4 episode 11, be prepared for a cold case to take center stage — but also more trouble for Shemar Moore’s Hondo.

Ever since Leroy got out of prison, there have been questions about what his impact will be on Darryl. Those questions on Hondo’s part are only going to continue. Through “Positive Thinking,” you will see the character try his best to figure things out, and hopefully, there’s nothing for him to really worry about. Caution is often merited, but sometimes the end result is not exactly what you would expect.

Below, we’ve got the full SWAT season 4 episode 11 synopsis with more insight as to precisely what’s coming up:

“Positive Thinking” – Mumford (Peter Onorati) returns to work a 15-year-old cold case that holds a personal connection and leads to the discovery of a dangerous drug ring. Also, Hondo is leery of Leroy’s (Michael Beach) motives when he discovers the recent parolee is seeking funding for a new business venture with his son, Darryl (Deshae Frost), on S.W.A.T., Wednesday, March 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Before we get to the end of this episode, we do feel as though some of these stories will be wrapped up … at least for now. It does feel like Michael Beach is still going to have a role through at least the rest of the season — or at least we hope so. One of the things that we do like about this show is its solid panel of rotating guest stars — each one of them does find a way to bring something different to the table! With Beach, much of his strength as Leroy lies in his chemistry with Shemar.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SWAT right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to SWAT season 4 episode 11?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also stick around — there are some more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







