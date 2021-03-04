Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? ‘Protect and Serve’ + more details







Is Chicago PD new tonight over on NBC? Within this piece, we’ll get into that … but we’ve also got more insight on what lies on the other side!

Let’s kick things off, though, with a dose of unfortunate news. After all, there is no new episode airing on the network, just like we saw with also Chicago Med and Chicago PD. Luckily, herein lies the silver lining: There are a couple of episodes coming up! If you want details about both of these episodes, we’ve got them for you below…

Season 8 episode 8, “Protect and Serve” – “03/10/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ruzek and Atwater are tasked with making an arrest after a high-profile shooting. The situation becomes complicated when it’s clear someone doesn’t want them to make it back to the station. TV-14”

Season 8 episode 9, “Impossible Dream” – “03/17/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : When a local business owner is gunned down in his shop, it becomes personal for Atwater, who patrolled the neighborhood as a young cop. Dep. Supt. Samantha Miller comes to Voight with a special request about Andre Cooper. TV-14”

It’s clear from these alone that there are some exciting stories coming, and we’re looking forward to seeing Atwater step right back in the spotlight. Meanwhile, we’re also happy that the show keeps finding interesting ways to use Samantha Miller, who is likely going to remain at the center of the show’s reform storyline this time around.

As for the long-term future, there’s clearly nothing to worry about as Chicago PD has been renewed for multiple seasons already. With that in mind, we all have the collective luxury now of being able to sit back, relaxed, and enjoy whatever is next in the story.

