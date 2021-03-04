The Challenge: Double Agents episode 12: Was Nam Vo forced to leave?







As we neared the end of The Challenge: Double Agents episode 12, it was clear all over again that we weren’t going to get your typical showdown. Last week, we saw Lolo Jones quit — so what happened this time around? Let’s just say that for most of the episode, we were concerned for Nam Vo’s fate. He was not doing well, and as we got closer and closer to the end, we saw him spending a lot of time in bed.

Eventually, we did see him go off with the rest of the group for a dangerous night challenge, but at that point, he didn’t know whether or not he would be allowed to stay. He made it clear that he wanted to compete, but not everything is up to him. Contestants on this show have to go through all sorts of tests to make sure that they aren’t a danger to themselves — often, competitors don’t know when they are supposed to back off and rest. That could be the case for Nam here.

So what did TJ tell him? In the end, he was medically unfit to continue in the future — he said in a confessional that it was one of the saddest moments of his life so far. He recognized how important of an opportunity this was for him … but he was also still grateful for all of the time he spent on the show.

Ultimately, when looking across the board at this season there is one clear takeaway: This is about as brutal of a season when it comes to exits as you’re going to see. We’ve had people quit, others forced out, and it’s a reminder that this is ultimately no joke of a competition.

What did you think about the events of The Challenge: Double Agents episode 12, and in particular what happened with Nam Vo?

