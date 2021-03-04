Is Nancy Drew new tonight on The CW? Season 2 episode 7 and more







Is Nancy Drew new tonight on The CW? Within this piece, we will come to you with an answer to that question … but that’s of course not it. We also have more insight on what the future holds!

Unfortunately, the future does not include getting a new episode on the show tonight. Luckily, though, it’s not a LONG hiatus! The next new episode is going to be coming on March 10, and that could look to introduce a whole new mystery. What’s not exciting about that?

In the event that you haven’t seen the first-look details for that yet, we’ll go ahead and share the synopsis below. To go along with that, we also have details on the one after this, which is poised to arrive on March 17.

Season 2 episode 7, “The Legend of the Murder Hotel” – THE WITCHING HOUR – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) is approached by a group of young girls asking for help in finding a volleyball teammate they believe was kidnapped by a ghost. Meanwhile, Ace (Alex Saxon) and Amanda (guest star Aadila Dosani) share a moment. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim and Riley Smith also star. Roxanne Benjamin directed the episode written by Katherine DiSavino (#207). Original airdate 3/10/2021. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Season 2 episode 8, “The Quest of the Spider Sapphire” – OLD GHOSTS – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and George (Leah Lewis) work together to vanish the ghost who’s been timesharing George’s body since they defeated the Aglaeca. Meanwhile, no one is more surprised than Bess (Maddison Jaizani) when a blast from her past comes knocking. Scott Wolf, Alex Saxon, Tunji Kasim and Riley Smith also star. Roxanne Benjamin directed the episode written by Lisa Bao (#208). Original airdate 3/17/2021. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

So clearly, there’s a lot to look forward to … and a number of things that go bump in the night.

