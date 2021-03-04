Is Riverdale new tonight on The CW? Season 5 episode 7 and beyond







Is Riverdale new tonight on The CW? We’ve got an answer to that question within this piece — but then also a look towards the future, as well.

Let’s kick things off, though, by sharing some of the bad news: There is no new installment tonight. We’ve had a great run of installments as of late but now, said run is coming to a close. We’re on a one-week break, but there are two episodes coming up shortly! Not only that, but we’ve got some more details coming all about them. Be sure to take a look at some of that below…

Season 5 episode 7, “Fire in the Sky” – A FEW GOOD MEN – Following in his Grandpa Artie’s footsteps, Archie (KJ Apa) begins to recruit Riverdale’s new volunteer fire department. Toni’s (Vanessa Morgan) attempt to lure Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) out of Thornhill and back into daily life in Riverdale leads to more tension between the two. Elsewhere, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Alice (Mädchen Amick) and Kevin’s (Casey Cott) latest investigation leads them into conflict with Hiram (Mark Consuelos). Finally, as Veronica (Camila Mendes) comes up with a risky plan to support Riverdale’s local businesses, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) begin to unravel an old mystery surrounding some strange sightings in the town. Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan (#507). Original airdate 3/10/2021.

Season 5 episode 8, “Lock & Key” – THE QUEEN OF CHAOS STRIKES AGAIN – A big announcement forces everyone to take stock of their current lives. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) sets a risky plan in motion after learning some surprising news about Toni (Vanessa Morgan). Jughead (Cole Sprouse) tries to make sense of a strange encounter he had. Kevin (Casey Cott) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) make a big decision about their future together. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick and Charles Melton also star. Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Arabella Anderson (#508). Original airdate 3/17/2021.

These episodes may have some fun moments, but it’s clear that there is a lot of drama to come. We think that this season, with its rebooted style, is going to look and feel similar to season 1.

