Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? More March episode scoop







Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’re going to dive into a discussion on that — and then another look to the future.

For now, though, let’s go ahead and share the bad news — of course, there has to be bad news, right? There is no new installment on the network and instead, you will be waiting for seven more days to see what’s next. All things considered, this isn’t the worst hiatus in the world … but there may still be sadness for those looking for some sort of escape.

Here’s the good news that we have to share: There are two more episodes coming. The first will be here on March 10, while the second is currently poised to arrive on March 17. Take a look at the synopses below for some more details…

Season 6 episode 8, “Fathers and Mothers, Daughters and Sons” – 03/10/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ethan hires an old Navy colleague to join him in the ED. A final custody hearing threatens to separate Charles and his daughter. Maggie must make a choice that will change Auggie’s life. TV-14

Season 6 episode 9, “For the Want of a Nail” – 03/17/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : As Maggie deals with her own trauma, she steps in to help a mother in need. Dean continues to stir the pot with more than one doctor. A patient comes to Med needing immediate treatment, but doesn’t want it from them. TV-14

Are there still some other episodes beyond this? We have to imagine so, but you’re going to be waiting for a good while in order to see them. This is a show that will likely be airing from now until May, so we’ll see what lies ahead of us on the other side. Rest assured, though, that there is a lot of drama, plus a chance to learn about these characters further.

