Big Brother Canada 9 spotlight: Watch out for Tychon Carter-Newman







Tychon Carter-Newman is one of those players who you look at, listen to, and you almost immediately assume that they are going to do well on Big Brother Canada. He’s got so much going for him! He’s athletic, intelligent, and seems to have a good perspective on life.

Here are some of the things from his video bio alone that excite us: Despite being only 29 years old, he seems to have already figured out what he wants for his future. He’s an urban planner from Montreal, and he wants to do everything that he can to revitalize and support low-income communities. He grew up in one, so he understands all of the challenges that they go through on a regular basis.

So how will his skills apply to the game? He has a natural charm about him, and that’s going to make people want to trust him further. He can be empathetic and understands the importance of family — he speaks a lot about the women who helped raised him. He will likely come across as relatable and empathetic.

Yet, Tychon also says that he is there to play the game hard. We hope that means a take-no-prisoners approach, and that we get opportunities aplenty to see him making moves behind the scenes. We think that he’s a smart-enough player to know that he can’t be in the forefront, and we easily see him being in multiple alliances at once. We could see it being a little too obvious that he knows what he’s doing in the house, and that may be the one thing that hurts him the most.

Still, we wouldn’t fault anyone out there who has Tychon as their winner pick going into the game — unless something crazy happens, we don’t see him as an early boot at all.

