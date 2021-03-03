Big Brother Canada 9 spotlight: Will Tera Gillen-Petrozzi have a shot?







Just from what we’ve seen of her so far, Tera Gillen-Petrozzi is going to be a fun person to watch in Big Brother Canada 9. She’s tiny, but at the same time determined, outspoken, and ready to surprise in some of the competitions.

Given that Tera is a spin instructor, she’s clearly going to be in a spot where she can win some endurance comps throughout the season. She’s also a 37-year old mom of two, and she thinks that prepares her for how to handle people younger than her — which there are plenty of this season.

Probably the best thing about Tera, though, is that she’s got a good sense of humor and seems to recognize the silliness of the whole ordeal — yet, she also feels like being on the show is some wish fulfillment. She wants to show her kids that you can pursue their dreams, and that’s a noble cause.

But will she be able to actually win the whole thing? This is where we’re on the fence. What excites us about Tera is her competitive spirit, plus the idea that she’s not going to be one of those older contestants who just sticks out like a sore thumb. We do think she’ll do a good job of finding some allies. Her challenge may be having to dial things back here and there, since her enthusiastic may be overenthusiastic to some of the other people in the game.

Like with a lot of the other contestants right now, though, we do hope Tera goes far! It feels like there aren’t a lot of people this season looking to just coast by, and we’ll appreciate that about this show a million times out of a million. The more big personalities we can get in the house, the better chance of conflict … and the better chance of winning. We do have questions about how willing Tera will be to lie and scheme at the end of the game, but she’s someone who could fare better than many other houseguests in her archetype.

