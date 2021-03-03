Big Brother Canada 9 spotlight: Can police officer Latoya Anderson stay undercover?







Latoya Anderson has to be one of the more fascinating Big Brother Canada 9 houseguests, at least when it comes to strategy. Much like Derrick before her from Big Brother US, she’s a police officer who is trying to enter the game undercover. Will she be able to have the same level of success?

One thing that is clear already about Latoya is that she’s got a great cover story: She’s going to claim she is a fashion designer, which is something that she actually does. She has the life experience to be able to sell her story, and she’s certainly got the training to know how to keep information to herself. She’s dealt with all sorts of people, she’s extremely ambitious, and it also seems like she’s in great shape to do well in physical competitions.

So what is the big weakness in Latoya’s game? What’s so interesting about her is that superficially, nothing really stands out. Some of it may just come down to approach. She’s incredibly determined, but she has to balance that out with letting people in and making them feel like she’s on their side. She’ll need to utilize her police training to listen, process information, and then figure out how to execute her plan — while making people believe that she is their friend. She’s older than much of the cast at 34, so she may also take on some sort of mentor role with a lot of them.

Latoya is one of those players that could either do really well or fall victim to bad circumstance — we can easily see some scenarios where she dominates the game, since she’s got both the physical and mental attributes necessary. Yet, we can also see a situations where she gets targeted early if the wrong alliance gets in power, mostly because she could be seen as a threat if she does well in early competitions. She’ll need to play a nuanced game, but we’ve got a lot of confidence in her. It’s hard not to after watching her bio.

