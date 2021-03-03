FBI: Most Wanted season 2 episode 8 spoilers: Meet Ivan Ortiz







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on FBI: Most Wanted season 2 episode 8? For starters, brace yourself for a new character! Miguel Gomez is going to be arriving as a new character named Special Agent Ivan Ortiz, and he is going to be a major part in the story moving forward. This episode, entitled “Vanished,” will be a chance to get to know him a little bit better.

With that being said, though, this is not the sort of show where everyone is going to sit around and get to know Ivan for an hour. Instead, he’s going to have to learn his colleagues on the job, doing everything that he can alongside the team to find a dangerous criminal. It’s yet another day at the office for Jess and some other team members; there’s just a new face added into the mix.

Below, you can check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 2 episode 8 synopsis with some more information all about what lies ahead:

“Vanished” – The team welcomes a new member as they begin their hunt for a repeat offender and the child he kidnapped after murdering the boy’s single mother. Also, Jess tries to move past the awkward exchange he had with Sarah during their last encounter, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, March 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Miguel Gomez joins the cast as Special Agent Ivan Ortiz.

Hopefully by the end of the episode, we’re going to have a chance in order to see what the team dynamic looks like — but also some great personal stuff for Jess, as well. Achieving that balance is always going to be important to a show like this, as it can’t always be cases.

