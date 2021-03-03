FBI season 3 episode 8 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Walk the Line’







Want to get a sense of what lies ahead on FBI season 3 episode 8? Prepare yourself for another fascinating case in “Walk the Line,” but also one with some significant personal conflict at its core. What happens when OA’s dating life ends up in trouble due to a case? There are a lot of ethical and personal questions that need to be asked here — hence, the title for this story.

If you want to get some of the finer details now, we suggest that you check out the full FBI season 3 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Walk the Line” – After a bomb leaves three people dead, the team presses a reluctant informant to gather information from his close friends who are under suspicion. Also, OA finds tension in his relationship with his girlfriend, Mona (Yasmine Aker), when they clash on where the informant’s rights lie, on FBI, Tuesday, March 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Before we get to the end of this episode, our hope is that we’ll at least get a sense of where OA’s relationship with Mona is. Disagreements are often a part of life, but people often do have a breaking point — where is it going to be for these two?

Ultimately, this seems to be an episode that is a lot more about procedure and about social dynamics than necessarily big action pieces. FBI does try to present a fairly comprehensive look at what it means to be an agent. With that in mind, we could see a lot of scenes in interrogation or at least ones where Maggie, OA, and others have to take a creative approach to getting some answers.

For now, we’re just happy to have a new FBI in one week after dealing with SO many hiatuses as of late.

