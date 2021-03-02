Is FBI, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? Updates, details







Is FBI new tonight on CBS? What about the FBI: Most Wanted spin-off to go along with it? If you are interested in further insight on all of this, rest assured — this article is for you!

In a lot of these pieces, we have to serve as the bearer of bad news. In this case, however, we’re pleased to report something a little more pleasant! Not only is there going to be a new installment of FBI tonight, but the same goes for the spin-off. Signs point to a jam-packed Tuesday lineup airing on the network for the next few weeks, so prepare yourself for a lot of intense cases and some interesting character surprises along the way.

So while you wait for these episodes to air, why not go ahead and hand out a few more details? Below, you can see synopses for both of these episodes, which of course start at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time.

FBI, “Discord” – As the team hunts a killer who is fatally shooting seemingly unrelated targets, an experience on the job has new agent Tiffany Wallace (Katherine Renee Turner) examining the tension between her career as an FBI special agent and the responsibility she feels to her community as a Black woman, on FBI, Tuesday, March 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

FBI: Most Wanted, “Winner” – After a suspect escapes trial and goes on a murder spree, the team partners with his bail bondsperson, Jackie (Amy Carlson), in order to track him down. Also, Jess continues to struggle with moving forward in his love life, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, March 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Jen Landon debuts in her recurring role as Tali’s horseback riding instructor.

While you get excites for these episodes to arrive, also remember this — there is a third FBI show reportedly in development! Clearly this is CBS trying to prepare itself for the future with some of their other shows getting a little bit late in their runs. Hopefully, there will be more to discuss on this a little later on in the season.

What do you want to see on FBI and FBI: Most Wanted tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to then also come back around — there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







