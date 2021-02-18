FBI season 3, FBI: Most Wanted may get another spin-off show







We’ve had a feeling for a good while now that another FBI series could be greenlit at CBS, and we’re inching closer to this now.

According to a new report from Deadline, the network is currently working alongside executive producer Dick Wolf and Chicago Fire EP Derek Haas on FBI: International. This show, fittingly, would be about the operations of the Bureau all over the world. The show still has some work to do in order to separate itself from Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders in our heads, but we’ll see how this all plays out.

There’s a good chance that this spin-off could be planted on one of the other FBI shows much in the way that many Dick Wolf shows are. It makes sense to build an audience for it early on; that could breed more success later.

What we are left to wonder now is simply this: Provided that CBS orders three FBI shows for next season, what will that lineup look like? We wonder if they would consider putting all three on one night similar to what NBC is doing with One Chicago, or if they would spread them all across the schedule. CBS has been a little more reluctant over the years to put all of their franchise shows on a single night, but they may be looking at what NBC is doing as a blueprint. They could also be setting the stage for a new, dominant franchise in the event the NCIS one winds down soon. We know that there is a Hawaii set spin-off in development, but the New Orleans chapter is ending and the flagship show and NCIS: LA are more than a decade into their runs.

We’ll see what the future holds when it comes to FBI: International, but for now, there is a major cause for optimism here.

