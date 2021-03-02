





Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? There’s an episode coming up entitled “True Believer” … but is it here already?

Well, here is where we’ve got some great news that we’re happy to report! After a brief hiatus the show is back, and this is going to be one of those episodes you’ll absolutely want to watch live, if possible. Season 18 episode 8 is a huge episode for Maria Bello as Jack Sloane, and we’re hoping it is also a big one for Sloane and Gibbs.

If you haven’t seen the full synopsis yet for this episode, it’s set the stage for some of what you will see:

“True Believer” – When Sloane’s name is discovered in Afghanistan at the site of an abandoned bus with a dead driver, Gibbs accompanies her on a trip to find a group of girls who were kidnapped from the bus. Also, McGee, Bishop and Torres track down a hacker who emailed compromising information to the Taliban, on NCIS, Tuesday, March 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Meanwhile, the sneak peeks paint the picture of where Sloane’s head is at — she’s contemplating leaving NCIS for something a little more relaxing, and potentially a nice place located on the beach. Yet, this mission in Afghanistan becomes personal for her rather quickly. Two of these previews are all about her, and then another focuses on precisely what the team is up to while Sloane and Gibbs are away. They’re informed about what these characters are up to and, apparently, Torres is now responsible for looking after a fish. More responsibilities!

There will be some fun moments clearly in this episode, but be prepared for a lot of emotion, as well.

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS season 18 episode 8 tonight?

Are you confident that “True Believer” will live up to some of the hype? Be sure to let us know right away in the comments, and come back around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

