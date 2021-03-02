Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 8 spoilers: ‘It’s All Too Much’







So far on Grey’s Anatomy season 17, we’ve seen the most chaotic version of the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital possible. Meredith Grey is suffering from the virus, the doctors are overrun and exhausted, and it’s still not clear when the light at the end of the tunnel is going to arrive.

Judging from the title alone of the March 18 episode (“It’s All Too Much”), we are still very much concerned. Everyone could still be overwhelmed, and there’s no guarantee Meredith will be off the ventilator. (Remember that she was placed on it at the end of the fall finale.)

For a few more details on what to expect here, we suggest that you check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 8 synopsis:

“It’s All Too Much” – As traumas and pressure mount, Grey Sloan doctors try to find a path forward, and Richard questions his faith. Meanwhile, Maggie gives Winston hospital privileges and they work together to treat an uneasy patient. Jo, Link and Jackson play an unconventional drinking game on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MARCH 18 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The Maggie/Winston relationship is one we’re excited for, largely because it’s one of the few times where it’s felt like Maggie holds the majority point-of-view in a given story. Winston’s someone we’re still getting to know, but we’re really rooting for them as these two amidst all of the difficulties in their world.

Meanwhile, the drinking game may be our moment of levity in an otherwise-dark episode … but we’re also well-aware that some dark stuff can come out when you’ve had a little too much to drink. With this show, nothing is guaranteed in terms of a specific tone.

What do you want to see in the second half of Grey’s Anatomy season 17 in terms of tone?

