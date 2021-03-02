The Bachelor: The Women Tell All: Why is Chris Harrison there?







Why is Chris Harrison a part of The Bachelor: The Women Tell All, especially after he claimed he was stepping aside from this season? We understand if there is some confusion, and we come bearing some answers on that very subject.

Here’s the simple truth: Harrison was at The Women Tell All due to timing. This is not a live special, as it filmed many weeks ago. It happened prior to Harrison’s controversial interview with Extra, where he downplayed the racist past actions of contestant Rachael Kirkconnell. Chris will not be present for the upcoming After the Final Rose special, which will be taking place after the finale.

Harrison has issued multiple apologies for his behavior in the Extra interview, and for now, it remains unclear whether or not he will be back as host at all. Former NFL star-turned Fox Sports host Emmanuel Acho will be the host for After the Final Rose. If Chris does return down the road, he will need to come back learning from some of the things that he said.

We did wonder whether or not Harrison would be edited down on The Women Tell All to try and minimize his presence, but from what we saw, that was not fully the case. He seems to be actively a part of the discussions as he almost always is.

Is it awkward for Chris Harrison to be at The Bachelor: The Women Tell All?

