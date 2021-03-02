Is All Rise new tonight on CBS? When’s the next episode?







Is All Rise new tonight on CBS? We know that there will be very-much a thirst for more episodes of the legal drama, and to get them sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately, this is where some of the bad news comes into play, as you won’t be getting them tonight. Instead, you will be stuck waiting until Monday, March 15 to see what lies ahead! It’s a bummer to be waiting so long, especially since some of the show’s lead-ins (think Bob Hearts Abishola and The Neighborhood) are each coming back sooner. The wait in All Rise is most likely due to the additional challenges that come with shooting an hour-long drama during a global health crisis as opposed to a multi-camera sitcom that is mostly done in one location.

Before we are still waiting for so long in order to see some of what lies ahead on All Rise, we’re going to need to be pretty patient here for additional details. As of this writing, there is no title or synopsis for what’s next … but we would imagine there will be a topical case here coupled with some big character moments. That is at the forefront of what this show often does, and we certainly don’t think that they would change things up now.

Now that we’ve answered the central question here and pondered over the short-term future, let’s just think about the long-term for a moment! At the moment there is no confirmed renewal for an All Rise season 3, though wouldn’t it be nice if we heard of one before the series returns from hiatus? It’s a nice thing to think about, even if the reality here is that we’ll probably be waiting for a little while.

What do you want to see on All Rise moving forward?

Are you bummed that the show is not on CBS tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around — there are some further updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

