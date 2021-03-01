9-1-1 season 4 episode 8 spoilers: The winter finale is here!







Want to get a better sense of what lies ahead on 9-1-1 season 4 episode 8? Let’s start things off with this: It’s the winter finale! This is a chance in order to see one of the biggest stories of the year — we can’t say that there will be a lot of closure here, though, given that the writers want to set the stage for some bigger stuff coming later in the spring.

So what will some of the biggest stories be? Think in terms of all sorts of notable stuff for Athena as she tries to save a couple, while both Maddie and Chimney have some huge decisions to make. Below, the full 9-1-1 season 4 episode 8 synopsis has some other news as to what’s coming:

The 118 are called to the tarmac when a flight attendant reaches her limit with her flight’s passengers. Athena discovers that quarantine has pushed a couple to their breaking point. Meanwhile, Eddie worries Christopher will not accept him dating, Buck reconnects with an old flame and finds himself in the middle of Albert’s new relationship and Maddie and Chimney make a big decision about their baby in the all-new “Breaking Point” winter finale episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, March 8 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-408) (TV-14 D, L, V)

When you are thinking about this winter finale in a big-picture sense, remember a lot of what 9-1-1 as a series likes to do. They tend to find a way to deliver heart-pumping action while also mixing it with some softer, more emotional stuff. Sure, these people are heroes for other people, but every now and then they have to think for themselves. That’s what we are seeing with Eddie, Buck, Maddie, and Chimney within this episode.

Sure, the synopsis doesn’t 100% confirm that a cliffhanger is coming, but we have to imagine that it’ll be there in the closing seconds…

Related – Check out more news when it comes to 9-1-1 right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to 9-1-1 season 4 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to score some other news. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







