Finding Alice season 2 renewal official; star Keeley Hawes reacts







While we can’t say that we’re altogether shocked about the following news, we’re still rather thrilled it is official: There will be a season 2 of Finding Alice.

Following the immense success of the first season ITV, where it drew millions of viewers across all platforms, made it clear that there are another six episodes coming. Keeley Hawes stars in this series about grief, survival, and community, and we know that the first season ended in such a way where there was an eagerness to explore so much more.

In a full statement, here is what Hawes had to say about getting to continue playing this title character:

“I’m so pleased to be reuniting with the brilliant team behind Finding Alice for a second series. We’ve been honoured to hear from so many viewers who have related to Alice’s experience of grief, and look forward to sharing the next stage of her journey.”

Meanwhile, here is some of what executive producer Nicola Shindler added:

“I am delighted to be able to continue telling Alice’s very original story with Roger and Simon writing and Keeley Hawes back to explore the increasingly complicated life of Alice.”

This news is nothing short of thrilling, mostly due to the fact that there’s never enough quality British programming out there. What Finding Alice brings to the table is an opportunity for something that is fully unique and also based largely on character. We’ve found that this is the sort of content viewers are craving at this particular moment in time. It’s one of the reasons why shows like This Is Us and A Million Little Things are incredibly popular in the United States.

It is far too early to be wondering precisely when Finding Alice season 2 is going to premiere — for now, though, our hope is that it will be back on the air in 2022.

