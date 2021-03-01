American Idol: Ronda Felton closes show with emotional audition







At the conclusion of tonight’s American Idol episode, we had an audition like no other courtesy of Ronda Felton. A very emotional one.

Before Ronda even started to sing, we learned a little more about who she was. She grew up with a single mom and the two had virtually no money. They were homeless for a time, but the two kept fighting in order to make sure that they had a better life. They moved a lot, they battled adversity, but they kept pressing on.

Ronda performed “One Night Only” from Dreamgirls, and really from the first note we knew that she was going to be extremely good. She has a beautiful tone, but beyond just that a fantastic range. She can pull emotion out of just about every word that she sings. Basically, Ronda has a chance of making it VERY far through this competition. Honestly, we didn’t need to hear much to know she’s a lock for Hollywood.

The moment that we saw Ronda wrap up her audition, the judges made it clear how much she loved her. Lionel teared up, Ronda went and got her mother, and Katy Perry passed along the news to both of them that the audition was a successful one. There was just something about her that touched everyone in that room.

If that wasn’t enough for all of you, the episode ended with a performance of “Zoom” by the Commodores — which of course featured Lionel. This was a moment of love and celebration. It was a nice way to end this show, and after all of this, we’re excited for what she does next.

