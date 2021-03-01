Last Man Standing season 9 episode 11 spoilers: Vanessa’s decision







Last Man Standing season 9 episode 11 carries with it the title of “Granny Nanny,” and despite the funny name, there is serious stuff here. This episode will continue one of the central themes that we’ve had on the show for the bulk of this season, and that is characters thinking about the future. The main characters of the show are getting older and because of that, they do have a lot to think about! Mike Baxter, for example, needs to figure out what he wants the future of Outdoor Man to be. Vanessa, meanwhile, needs to figure out how much work she wants to take on. When is it okay for her to take a break? Everyone wants her to, but she has to want that for herself.

Ultimately, it seems to be that latter thing that will be a focal point for what’s next. Below, CarterMatt has the full Last Man Standing season 9 episode 11 synopsis with some more details:

On the eve of her birthday, Vanessa refuses to believe that she needs to slow down, going above and beyond on her grandma responsibilities. Meanwhile, Joe puts Mike’s friendship to the test in the all-new “Granny Nanny” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, March 11 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-911) (TV-PG D, L)

The Vanessa story is the one that intrigues us the most at the moment, largely because it is so notable and in line with what this season is about. Mike’s meanwhile, should just be fun from a comedy point of view — clearly the writers are eager to use Jay Leno at just about every turn this season, We get that, especially since the Mike/Joe relationship has so many weird wrinkles to it and is so consistently fun to watch no matter how much it’s shown off.

