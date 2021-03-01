American Idol: Is Alanis Sophia a new season 19 favorite?







We knew that there were going to be some powerful auditions on American Idol season 19 tonight, and Alanis Sophia may be near the top.

Let’s just start things off by noting this: Demi Lovato is not an easy person to cover. Her voice is huge and her range is incredible; what Alanis did here is nothing short of remarkable. Not only did she bring the vocal pipes, but also the emotion. It makes sense that she would have some experience here, given that she has appeared on La Voz Kids in the past. She’s got a social-media following already, and could be super-popular if she makes it to the live shows.

For some more American Idol video discussion now, be sure to check out our most-recent episode review below! Once you take a look at that, subscribe to Matt & Jess for some other updates! We have new reviews coming after every episode.

Now, Alanis just has to bring it for just about every other part of the competition, and we’re more than confident that she can find a way to pull it off.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Idol right now

Do you think that Alanis Sophia is a new favorite to win American Idol?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you check that out, stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







