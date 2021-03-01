Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, February 28?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight? Within this piece, we’ve got a lot to get into when it comes to a possible February 28 episode.

So now, let’s come ahead and present the good news: You will have a chance to see Last Week Tonight back on the air! This marks the third straight episode of the series, and it represents Oliver and the producers trying to keep things going. There’s clearly a lot to discuss from the past few days, whether it be political headlines from the Biden Administration or what’s been going on at CPAC.

Yet, in general we think that tonight’s new episode (which starts at 11:07 p.m. — a few minutes later than usual) is going to feel a lot like the last two. There are going to be some current events that you have a chance to see from start to finish, but in general, we expect the main segment to be not altogether specific to what’s going on in the headlines. Oliver this season has chosen instead to focus on underserved topics, knowing that he has a great opportunity to shine a light on things that people may not otherwise know about.

Obviously, it goes without saying that there will be another hiatus coming at some point soon, but we hope that we can get another few weeks of new episodes before then. Given how long the hiatus is between seasons, we’re not at a point yet where we’ve gotten our John Oliver fix!

As a reminder, tonight’s episode will still be taking place within the “white void” — eventually we are going to see some of that change, but we don’t think that there is some sort of rush until the global health crisis is a little bit more under control.

