Golden Globes 2021: Why is there no In Memoriam segment?







We know that for a lot of awards shows out there, the In Memoriam segment is extremely memorably — so what about the Golden Globes? There’s not one, which of course leads to some inevitable questions … including why that is.

For those unaware, it’s not as though the Globes suddenly started omitting this part of the show; this is the way that it’s been for years. Save for a few individual tributes, the Hollywood Foreign Press choose to largely stay focused on the now rather than honor memorable names from the past. It’s a very specific decision, given that their field of honorees is so large and many of those we’ve lost are honored elsewhere. The Oscars, for example, celebrate a wide array of film-related talent in their In Memoriam segment. Meanwhile, the Emmys do the same thing with television icons. Trying to combine the two for the Golden Globes would either be extremely time-consuming on the show itself or would lead to a number of omissions and hurt feelings.

It goes without saying that there are so many greats from the past year that still deserve a tribute. Think in terms of Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera, Alex Trebek, and Cicely Tyson, who very recently passed away. There will be time spent to honor all of them presumably at other shows. Even if there is no In Memoriam tonight, continue to keep all of them in your thoughts. We will certainly do that on this end.

Could the Golden Globes ever change up what they do during the telecast? They absolutely could; there have been changes made over the years, and we feel like more changes are coming after a number of controversies over the past few weeks for the HFPA. Whether or not an In Memoriam change is one of them is dependent on a number of different factors.

