The Rookie season 3 episode 8 return date hopes for Nathan Fillion, cast







Following tonight’s change-of-pace episode “True Crime,” do you want to see The Rookie season 3 episode 8? Or, at the very least get some sort of estimate on it?

We know that you’ve had to do a lot of waiting already with this show, but the bad news is that more of this very thing is to come. There is no specific episode of The Rookie scheduled for at least the next couple of weeks — with the Grammys on March 14, you can for sure write that one off as a possibility. According to the Futon Critic, the earliest that we can expect the series back on the air is Sunday, March 28. We’ll see if that holds, since all dates are very much subject to change.

So why the long wait? We would contribute it to a couple of different things. For starters, The Rookie is doing a much shorter season than usual in order to accommodate the global health crisis. Beyond just that, it takes a longer amount of time to film said episodes. ABC wants to hold onto as many stories as possible for the spring, that way they can end the show in May and present a pretty large chunk of episodes uninterrupted. There is a lot of value to that, and we’re not shocked to see them embracing this idea. It’s something that they’ve done already with a handful of other series including Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19.

Hopefully, during this hiatus we’re going to get a few more details on where the story could be going from here — and maybe also what the season 4 odds could be at the moment. We know that The Rookie has been on the bubble over the past couple of years, and we’re not altogether sure that this is something that will be changing coming up.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 3 episode 8?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts right now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







