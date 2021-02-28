NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 10 return date: A look at ‘Stashed’







If you find yourself wondering the NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 10 return date after what transpired tonight, we’ve got you covered! This article will contain an answer about that, plus a lot of other exciting stuff at the same time.

Let’s kick things off here, though, by sharing some of the bad news first and foremost: There is no new episode planned for next week — CBS is airing a combination of repeats and specials then. Meanwhile, there is no new episode scheduled for the week after, either. You are going to be stuck waiting (tentatively) until Sunday, March 21 to see what lies ahead, and that comes in the form of a story entitled “Stashed.” (It’s possible the episode airs on the 28th, but it’s listed as March 21 on the press site.)

So what can you expect over the course of that? Potentially another standalone mystery, but there is no official synopsis out there at the time of this writing. We’ve heard now that this is the final season of the show, so one of the things we’re left to wonder here is pretty simple: How much lead-up time did the cast and crew have? Are we going to see a lot of stories build towards a series finale, or just a few? We know that there is time to write a proper finale, and that is going to be interesting in itself. This is the first time that the NCIS franchise has said goodbye to any of its shows, and that means a real uncertainty as to how they will say goodbye.

We imagine that there will be more details floating around out there about “Stashed” when we get a week or two into the month. CBS will inevitably want to build up some of the promotion here in advance.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: New Orleans

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 10?

Give us some of your story hopes and overall expectations below! After you do take a look at that, remember to also stick around — there are some other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







