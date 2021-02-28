Golden Globes 2021 start time; where to live stream pre-show







The 2021 Golden Globes are happening tonight on NBC! With that being said, though, it’s clear already that this is a very-different sort of Globes than usual.

Take, for example, the fact that there is no grand ballroom filled with celebrities — the show is bicoastal, and a good bit of it is being done virtually. It’s also quite possibly one of the more controversial shows in recent memory. Look at the shock that has unfolded surrounding Emily in Paris, or the recent revelation that there are no Black voting members among the 87-person group who decides who gets the nominations and wins. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has vowed to make changes; they’ve long been somewhat shrouded in mystery, and what we’re seeing now is a slight lifting of the veil.

The show itself may address some controversy, but by and large it’s going to be much as it’s always been — a celebration of some of the best in TV and film. Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are each returning to host the event, and it will air starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern tonight.

If you do want to watch some of the coverage in advance, that is what social media is for! As the tweet below indicates, there will be a live pre-show starting at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time (3:30 Pacific) on the social-networking platform. We know that the Globes are doing a socially-distanced red carpet, and are trying to do at least a few different things to make the awards-show feel normal. It’s not going to be the same one you’ve seen over the years, but hopefully, it turns out to be a TV-worthy broadcast in the end. The presence of Tina and Amy will help with some of that.

Show day has finally arrived! But before we get started, don't miss a minute of The HFPA Presents: #GlobesCountdown Live, starting TONIGHT at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT right here on Twitter! pic.twitter.com/nExWjawZ7q — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 28, 2021

