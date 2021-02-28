Batwoman season 2 episode 7 return date: Questioning the code







Want to know the official Batwoman season 2 episode 7 return date, or get some other assorted news on what’s next? Have no fear, as we’ve got info on all of this within this piece!

We should kick things off here, though, with presenting the bad news: There is no new episode next week. Luckily, though, it’s not some long hiatus — Javicia Leslie and the rest of the cast will return with new episodes on Sunday, March 14. The title for the next new episode is pretty ominous: “It’s Best You Stop Digging.” This is one of those things that sounds like a threat depending on who the person is who is saying it.

For some more details as to what is coming, and a huge decision that Ryan Wilder is confronted with, checking out the full Batwoman season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

CROSSING THE LINE – As Ryan’s (Javicia Leslie) condition worsens, she questions Batwoman’s “no killing” code when she realizes the opportunity to avenge her mother is slipping away. Tatiana (guest star Leah Gibson) fills in the gaps for Alice (Rachel Skarsten) about her time on Coryana and her history with Ocean (guest star Nathan Owens). Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Jerry Shandy (#207). Original airdate 3/14/2021. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

At this point in Batwoman season 2, it does feel like we’re very-much in the era of character development. We’re getting a great opportunity right now to see how Ryan handles adversity; not only that, but there are chances to see who Alice was in another key part of her life. She’s not a character who exists in just black-and-white; there are other parts of who she is that we’re getting a chance to know over time.

